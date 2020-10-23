LETTER: Young shares our community values

I have been volunteering in Gail Young’s campaign to represent Cabarrus County in the North Carolina House of Representatives because I believe in her.
I was born in Cabarrus, and since returning, I have spent the last 37 years working and volunteering here. I am proud of our community and our people.
Over the years I have seen that, though we have some differences among us, at our best, we share core community values: We are a community where faith matters; We believe in opportunity, and responsibility, and fairness We work hard; We are law-abiding; We work together meeting challenges; We make progress and grow; We value and respect each other, and We look out for each other.
These are values that have made Cabarrus the great community in which we all take such pride.
I know Gail shares these values because I have seen her put them into action in her campaign, in everything from: The sense of being called to serve that led her to step forward as a candidate; To the policies she supports on education, economic development, affordable healthcare, and environmental stewardship; To the inclusiveness reflected in the diversity of her volunteers; To her devoting the campaign for weeks to food drives, collecting thousands of pounds of food for local food banks when so many of our people have faced special hardships.
Gail will bring these same qualities to her work in Raleigh, and she will represent Cabarrus County and all our people very effectively.
James Cook
Concord
