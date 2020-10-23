LETTER: Young shares our community values

I have been volunteering in Gail Young’s campaign to represent Cabarrus County in the North Carolina House of Representatives because I believe in her.

I was born in Cabarrus, and since returning, I have spent the last 37 years working and volunteering here. I am proud of our community and our people.

Over the years I have seen that, though we have some differences among us, at our best, we share core community values: We are a community where faith matters; We believe in opportunity, and responsibility, and fairness We work hard; We are law-abiding; We work together meeting challenges; We make progress and grow; We value and respect each other, and We look out for each other.

These are values that have made Cabarrus the great community in which we all take such pride.