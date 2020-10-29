LETTER: Young the right choice of NC House

Gail Young believes our elected officials should reflect the will and values of the people they serve. She has faith in the basic goodness and decency of the people of District 83 and all of North Carolina. She knows the values they hold dear include love of family and community, fairness, honesty, and the opportunity for each person to realize their full potential. Her belief in fairness is why she is passionate about every North Carolinian having their vote count equally. She is determined to end the gerrymandering which undermines the will of the voters by drawing voting district lines for partisan political advantage.

Gail is an advocate for public education, understanding an educated citizenry is essential to a healthy democracy, and is also the most important resource for a thriving economy. She understands a quality education is the key to employment which provides an opportunity for a living wage, affordable housing, access to healthy food, healthcare, and other basic necessities of life.

Gail cherishes the natural beauty and resources that bless our state from the mountains to the coast. She is committed to the sustainable use of these resources in a manner that protects them for us and for all future generations.