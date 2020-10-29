 Skip to main content
LETTER: Young understand the needs of public education
  • Updated
On public education, Gail Young is far and away the superior candidate for House District 83. Not only does she support raising teacher pay and investing in schools, she’s also running on making preschool available to every child in North Carolina.

As a father of two young boys, I can honestly say universal Pre-K would change our lives. My wife and I are middle class, and childcare takes a huge bite out of our budget. For many low-income families, it’s so much harder. Imagine if parents could reclaim even a portion of that money for basic expenditures or savings. And no kid would have to miss out on those critical early years of learning and preparation for K-12.

Let’s choose a society that gives children and parents the resources they need to thrive. If you live in NC83, please join me and many others in voting for Gail Young.

Lucas Klauss

Concord

