LETTER: Young would bring positive change

Gail Young has the integrity and moral compass to bring positive change to North Carolina House District 83, the state of North Carolina, and the NC legislature. I have been Gail Young’s colleague for over fifteen years and have consistently seen her rise above party politics, using her unfailing common sense and knowledge of the issues to advocate for changes that will improve the lives of North Carolinians.

I know that Gail is passionate about access to affordable healthcare, improving education, protecting the environment, and promoting gun safety legislation. And, I know that her top priority is bringing an end to gerrymandering so that North Carolinians, everywhere, have a voice in our government. She sees how district lines have been drawn to represent the interests of one group while disenfranchising the interests of others. She understands how important it is for voters to be able to hold their officials accountable in fair and competitive elections. That is why she advocates that maps should be drawn by a nonpartisan independent body, by criteria laid out in the state constitution.