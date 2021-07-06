LETTER: Your blood donations make a difference

Peace and Blessings be upon you.

Americans donate blood throughout the year to help fulfill the needs of hospitals & healthcare facilities, and save precious lives. This is such an easy thing to do and so very noble and immensely valuable.

I am a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the oldest Muslim Organization in the US, and we partner with the American Red Cross and many other such agencies in the US, to organize blood drives year-round. This is an ongoing effort run by us under the “Muslims for Life” banner and was started in 2011. By 2020 it had resulted in 1,500 blood drives, helping collect more than 60,000 pints of blood, enough to help save 180,000 lives. (Muslims for Life 2020 figures).

The key message I want to share is emphasized most succinctly by the Holy Quran (5:33):

“.. whoso gave life to one, it shall be as if he had given life to all mankind.”

There is great need for blood donations all the time, let us all donate and help save lives.

Ehsan Nguyen

Charlotte