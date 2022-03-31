LETTERS: Fighting Alzheimer and responses to Cothren budget cut

Editor,

Every year, an estimated 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. That’s 500,000 individuals who are robbed of their thoughts, memories, and independence. That’s 500,000 Americans who forget themselves and their essence. And each and every year, that means that the family and friends of 500,000 people must watch as their loved ones are transformed into someone unrecognizable.

To me, this disease is one of the most horrible things that could happen to a person. And, as you can see, it’s all too common. Nearly everyone I know has at some point been impacted by this neurodegenerative disease.

For many years now, combatting Alzheimer’s has been a passion of mine, and I participate in fundraising efforts whenever I can. Still, there’s only so much I can do alone. We need pharmaceutical companies to invest in crucial research and development if we want to see better treatment options or maybe one day even a cure for Alzheimer’s patients.

That’s why I was disappointed to hear that Congress was weighing policies that could make it harder for researchers and scientists to create the cures and treatments that America’s Alzheimer’s patients need.

By one CBO estimate, government prescription price setting could mean 60 less cures in the next 30 years. And for patients with Alzheimer’s, that’s very bad news.

I hope our leaders in Congress make the right choice and stand by patients.

Tyler Norris, Concord

No Cothren, no subscription

Editor,

I'm disappointed to learn that Larry Cothren's columns will not be appearing in the Independent Tribute after the Sunday, March 27, edition.

Mr. Cothren is my favorite columnist and I always looked forward to reading them. It appears that he was dropped because of budget constraints but my feeling was it was more to do with the "cancel culture" permeating throughout the media. I'm well aware the Left doesn't want conservative views or opinions and they'll do everything they can to shut it down.

I will not be renewing my subscription to the Independent Tribune unless Mr. Cothren returns.

Gary Livingston, Charlotte

Please bring Cothren’s column back

Editor,

I was disappointed to read in the Sunday, March 27, edition of the paper that this column was being "discontinued." I have enjoyed this column, although I have not always held the same opinion expressed in it. But isn't that what our country is all about?

Mr. Cothren stated plainly in his last column that the discontinuation was due to "budget constraints." I would hope that the "budget constraints" were not due to some complaints from a number of people.

I thought that the forum for the Independent Tribune was for "local news," and that would include "local opinion" also, wouldn't it? It appeared to me that Mr. Cothren's column presented a reflection of some of the conservative viewpoints on issues in this locality.

If the "budget constraints" that occurred for Mr. Cothren would serve to accommodate publication of more columns from syndicated liberal columnists from Los Angeles or New York or Atlanta, I would say that we already have a considerable diet of that. I suggest maybe purchasing a little less of the syndicated columns to create some fiscal flexibility and maintain a little more local flavor to the opinions.

Having said all this, I rest my case. Thank you for reconsidering reinstating Mr. Cothren's column.

Robert McGee, Concord

Cothren’s smugness won’t be missed

Editor,

Praise Heaven, Larry Cothren has left the building. His smugness will not be missed in this household. Even in parting, he thanks only those that supported him, not those, like myself, who read his column (and others) in order to obtain a more rounded world view.

People can disagree with one’s position and not be wrong, they merely possess a differing point of view. I thank him for the work he did on behalf of the newspaper and wish him well.

Stephen P. Zanghi, Concord