LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Biden bad, Medicaid expansion needed, Green Party blocked

Biden is the worst, GOP will impeach him

Editor,

No one can argue the fact that Joe Biden is the worst US President of all time and Kamala Harris the worst VP of all time. So, how can that be corrected in the 2022 election?

Republicans will take control of the Senate and the House. Republicans will choose a true Conservative for House Speaker.

Both Biden and Harris will be impeached and removed from office and the Speaker of the House will become President.

What could be simpler?

Danny Singleton

Concord

Expanding Medicaid important for children's health

Editor,

Children flourish when their parents are healthy and able to care and provide for them. Unfortunately, we see every day at Families First how financial stress and illness can disrupt a parent's ability to provide the stability and support that their children need. That's why I am so grateful to the NC Senate for passing legislation to expand Medicaid to low-income adults in North Carolina.

Whether we look at mental health, chronic illness, substance misuse, or just basic preventive health - every parent needs reliable health coverage so they can be there for their kids. In North Carolina over 125,000 parents with children at home do not have access to health insurance. Medicaid expansion would make it possible for so many families to flourish. I pray that Rep. Dr. Kristin Baker and other members of the NC House will take the next step and pass Medicaid Expansion for our families.

Rev. Spencer Swain

Concord

Editor’s note: The N.C. House did not pass Medicaid Expansion this session but leaders in Raleigh expect more discussion and consideration in the next session.

Let us see the newspaper

Editor,

We love the Independent Tribune very much until I started trying to find articles on the website and the Tribune wanted me to pay for it.

I am elderly and live in a nursing home, money is so tight. Have a heart for the seniors let us view the paper. Thank you.

Joan Cauble

Kannapolis

Rich NBA player doesn’t understand civics

Editor,

The NBA's resident racist, LeBron James, once again used Twitter to bash the US for not doing more to get WNBA player, and apparent drug user, Brittany Griner out of Russia after she admitted smuggling.

Yet, player Enes Freedom who is a naturalized citizen and understands how sacred freedom is wasted no time calling out James who has since tried to 'walk back' his social media comments.

James continues to prove just how an overpaid ball player with no comprehension of civics and rule of law works even as he continues to be China's #1 cheerleader in the sports world.

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Democrats blocked Green Party

Editor,

The North Carolina State Board of Elections rejection of the Green Party’s petition for their candidates to appear on November ballots was clearly a partisan decision by the Democratic Party to block a party and candidate in the upcoming U.S. Senate election that could potentially pull votes from the Democratic candidate.

I am confident that a signature-by-signature validity audit would arrive at the conclusion that the Green Party did gather the nearly 14,000 signatures needed for ballot access in November. And I can speak with certainty to the validity of my signature, the signature of every member of my family, and the signatures I collected. In my case, I am wholeheartedly behind the U.S. Senate Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh. However, the overarching sentiment of signatures that I gathered were provided in support of voters having a choice.

Let’s not be naïve about why the three Democrats on the State Board voted NO. The Board’s Democratic members’ action was blatantly un-democratic. Voters want more choices. And the Democratic Election Board members have taken choice away.

Mike Przykucki

Concord