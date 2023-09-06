N.C. governor misses real reason for bus driver shortage

Editor,

It appears that our North Carolina Governor isn't looking at the real problem creating the shortage of school bus drivers.

When too many drivers quit and not enough people apply for the job, it might be a good idea to talk to a few quitters and ask, “Why did you quit Your job?”

If we stop or slow the attrition, we'll at least partially solve the problem. This is not an North Carolina problem. It's nationwide. Why don't people want to drive school buses? It's an important question to explore. We should answer that question before we spend a million dollars on bus driver training and recruitment.

Tom Daoust

Concord

American-made plastic bags are recyclable

Editor,

The recent article, “Bad recycling, a drive-in and leaders needed” highlights an important effort by officials in Kannapolis to educate locals on how to properly recycle using the curbside program. However, it misses a key detail regarding plastic grocery bags and other plastic film products.

While generally not accepted in the curbside program, American-made plastic retail bags (yes, they’re made here at home) and film products can be easily recycled when returned to the store.

Usually located at the front of the store, these plastic bag and film collection bins can be found at retailers like Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Kohl’s, and are crucial to the sustainable use for the products consumers rely on to get their groceries home.

In fact, this important takeback program continues to contribute to growing recycling rates in the U.S. In 2021, over 1.1 billion pounds of plastic film were collected for recycling. Of that total, over 264 million pounds of plastic retail bags and film were collected through the store takeback program, a 7.9% increase from the year prior.

While recycling grocery bags helps the industry source the postconsumer recycled content that goes into the bags in the market, recycled bags and other film can be made into composite lumber, playground equipment, railroad ties, and more!

So the next time you head to the grocery store, check and see if you have some extra bags or other stretchy plastic films under your sink or in the pantry and bring them back to the store—reducing your footprint and helping America’s bag manufacturers meet our sustainability goals is that simple!

Zachary Taylor

Director

American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance

Downtown Kannapolis needs handicapped parking

Editor,

It’s a shame downtown has a stadium that’s not accessible to everyone. Neither are the other businesses.

I have never been to a game, used to love going to the Gem theater and i would love to see a show at the Swanee or have a meal at the Chophouse but there's no parking for handicap people. There’s were a few spaces in front of the Gem theater and a few beside the Swanee but some brain child from the city done away with them….smh.

WHY? why do you not want the handicapped to patronize the merchants downtown? All the curbside parking on West ave should be handicap only. Especially for those like myself that can’t walk very far.

I reckon the city is too busy riding around measuring how tall your grass is or monitoring how long you leave your trash can at the street to care about the handicap citizens.

Maybe a letter to the ADA would help.

I’m sure it’s a waste of time to talk to our senile mayor.

Council members understand that the handicap voters are watching.

Curtis J. Ballard

Kannapolis