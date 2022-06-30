Letters to the editor: More guns, more death; expand Medicaid

A gun in the home increases the chance someone will die

Editor,

Keane Matthews tries to argue in his article in Sunday's (June 26) paper that gun control laws don't and won't help. His main premise is that these laws don't reduce gun violence because criminals don't follow the rules.

The problem with this old saying is that most gun deaths are not caused by what we would call criminals. More than half of deaths are suicides, and most murders are not in the commission of a crime, they are due to the wrong person having a gun at the wrong time.

Statistics show why we are having nearly daily mass shootings, and why murders and gun suicides are on the rise. The US averages 120 guns per 100 people, number one in the world by twice as much as number two, Yemen.

An American is 25 times more likely to be killed with a gun than the average high income country. Gunshots are now the second most common reason a child dies. A home with a gun is three times more likely to have a suicide than one that does not.

Despite these statistics, it has become popular in "red states" to reduce restrictions on gun ownership and to allow open carry everywhere. Not surprisingly the 25 states that Trump won in 2020 had 40% more murders than the 25 Biden carried.

The majority of the population favors better background checks. Gun owners should be required to secure their weapons to ensure curious children and psychotic teens don't get ahold of them.

And which is worse, having an abusive husband who threatened his wife having to endure the inconvenience of having his guns confiscated temporarily as a dispute is adjudicated, or letting him keep his guns leaving the family open to violence? What if someone has good reason to believe a family member or friend is planning a violent act? Red flag laws may make a difference in such cases. The only function of an assault rifle and large magazine is mass killing or an armed insurrection. Why are they allowed to be in the hands of ordinary citizens?

Gun deaths are a problem, and doing nothing should not be an option. The biggest risk to the second amendment is not those people wanting better gun control, it is those who will allow the violence to go on until the majority of Americans want to repeal it .

Vincent Keipper, MD

Concord, NC

Expansion of Medicaid is long overdue

Editor,

In 2007, I got rammed by a hit-and-run motorist. I had always carried my own health insurance, but at that time I had recently paid for a new insurance policy and was in the one-month gap before I was covered. My bills wiped out a nest egg I had been planning to use to build a live-in workshop.

My injuries were severe. My recovery was lengthy. I found I couldn't qualify for Medicaid despite being crippled, jobless, and without insurance, because I still had more than $2000 to my name. I couldn’t get rides from the county ADA vans; I was told those were only for people on Medicaid.

I was unable to get insurance for years, because I now had a pre-existing condition.

This sort of thing can happen to anybody, but it should not happen to anybody.

After 9+ years the N.C. Senate Republicans have recently introduced and passed a healthcare bill that included Medicaid expansion. Just this week, the House introduced a different bill.

We need action on this now. I urge all our NC legislators to get Medicaid expansion into the budget this year.

Mark Ortiz

Kannapolis