LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Poll site campaigning, Child Tax Credits and TV WEEK

Holding elections free of voter intimidation

Editor,

As a long-time observer (official and otherwise) of our election processes, I am convinced that as U.S. citizens we have a role in assuring the integrity of our local, state and national elections. It is our constitutional right, privilege and responsibility to vote! So in today’s climate, how do we all help assure fair elections?

Knowing the relevant ”rules & regulations” is a good place to start.

Unfortunately, in our recent local primary there were numerous complaints submitted to the Cabarrus Board of Elections (BOE) about candidate and supporter behaviors at the polls which were seen as “voter intimidation.” There were so many complaints, that it prompted the BOE to hold a training session for candidates and campaign teams, spelling out rules, regulations, acceptable and unacceptable behavior.

Did you know that absolutely anyone can show up at a polling place and hand out any materials as long as they are outside the 50-foot buffer zone set by the BOE.

While most campaign workers you encounter at the polls are representative of established political organizations or candidates, sometimes they are just individual citizens who have taken on a cause for or against something and want to sway your vote. In reality, they are not approved, certified or otherwise vetted to be there.

Actually this is the way the system was designed and is supposed to work.

Don’t confuse these poll workers with the election workers inside the polls who are vetted and approved by the BOE.

No matter who is working outside the poll, there is an expectation they will treat voters with respect and maintain an acceptable level of decorum. If you encounter behavior at the poll which you believe is offensive or intimidating, it is your right to report the occurrence to the Chief Judge (the BOE officer who is charged with assuring election integrity at the site).

We should all want every legally, eligible voter to exercise their right to vote. We can be part of the solution!

Anita A. Brown, Concord

Time to expand the Child Tax Credit

Editor,

Clicking “add to cart” is harder this year. Before the first bell rings, back to school brings so much stress. Families are expected to uphold a certain standard and appearance while sacrificing financially to help their teacher’s classroom. It’s even more challenging for those living paycheck to paycheck.

Last year the Child Tax Credit offered some relief with monthly payments and full benefits for the lowest income families. Data from Columbia University show the Child Tax Credit was used by low-income families for education, clothing, and other basic needs. Why did Congress allow the expanded Child Tax Credit to expire? Now families have to wait until tax season to receive the Child Tax Credit when they need it now.

Senator Richard Burr is working on the CTC incorporating larger payments, however his income requirement leaves out families who need the credit arguably the most, those with no income, like a disabled parent or grandparents living off social security who are raising children.

While we struggle to get everything ready in time for back to school, Congress sure is taking their time to expand the Child Tax Credit. Families need to be a priority, not just a political agenda. Inaction is still action - remember that in November.

Emily Bird, Mooresville

Please keep TV WEEK section

Editor,

I was surprised and disappointed that the Independent Tribune has decided to STOP the TV WEEK insert in our local newspaper! I have had a subscription to the TV GUIDE, but don't think that I'm the only reader who has used your guide to more efficiently make my TV selections. The Independent Tribune does a great job with coverage of local events. I'll look forward to the high school football coverage of the Wonders and Spiders BATTLE FOR THE BELL!

I also have missed Frankie Furr, who always gave Special Olympics lots of good photos and seemed to enjoy them as much as I do.

Mark Plemmons and his FRIDAY FIVE is a unique way to keep us informed as Horton is with Sports columns. In these trying times, it is comforting seeing some of our favorite things are still with us!

AGAIN - I would like to see the TV WEEK be RETAINED!

Martha Rutledge Macon, Kannapolis

Editor’s note: We have heard from several readers through both letters, emails and phone calls. Thank you for your feedback.