Letters to the editor: Positive impact by teachers; bad service; racist comments, and more

Mrs. Malone, Mrs. Cress made a positive impact

All of us can remember teachers who had a positive impact on our lives. I often see former students and it amazes me when I hear their detailed memories of events and specific teachers. In the last couple of years, two of these teachers who were often remembered have passed away.

Mrs. Jane Cress was an excellent fifth-grade teacher. She greeted children with a big smile, laughed with her students and had a natural way of relating to them.

Mrs. Mitzi Malone just recently passed away. She was a longtime music teacher in Concord schools. Her background and professional training allowed her to serve First Presbyterian Church as an organist and pianist for decades. She also brought her musical gift to elementary students to inspire them to enjoy and appreciate music.

These two ladies represent the many career teachers who have now passed on, but their memories live on in the minds of the students they touched. There are many great teachers today and we should thank and encourage them because of their important work.

Scott Padgett,

Retired principal

Disgusted with newspaper’s customer service

I would like to express my disgust of The Independent Tribune. I have lived at this address since 1960 and have taken the paper the whole time I have lived here.

However, for over the last year and a half, I have not been receiving my paper every day that it runs. Both of my daughters have called and complained. It will run normal for one week and then back to maybe one a week. Sometimes I get none at all.

I am a 91-year-old lady and have asked for it to be thrown in my driveway, but it gets thrown in the bushes. Tell me how am I supposed to get a paper from there? My paper has been extended to October, but what good is that when I don’t get it.

I will not be renewing my subscription and I am very unhappy about the way this paper in handled now. If you’re losing customers here, that is why!!!!

Jean Gurley,

Kannapolis

Racist comments must stop

I was (at a local retail store) in Concord. I overheard someone say, “I’ll take you home with me and hang you from my tree.”

When I looked out from the aisles I saw it was an older, white, sandy-haired lady speaking this way to a little African American boy who could of been no more than 4 or 5. This lady is an employee there.

I was shocked that she said that. It was not only inappropriate but disrespectful and racist. All the mom could say was “not a tree.” I felt bad for her.

This type of behavior has to stop. If this lady can openly say this to a child in a store where proximity of African Americans shop and still keep her job, then something is wrong.

I.B. Barnes,

Concord

Editor’s note: The name of the store, a national chain, was changed by the editor.

Gouged at the pump

The price of oil has had a major role in stoking inflation in the United States and elsewhere in the world. What we pay at the pump affects not only the high costs we incur to go to work and travel, but also has a rippling effect through our economy in raising the costs of producing and transporting the things that we buy at the local supermarket and other stores.

While we have been fighting a pandemic and struggling to put food on our tables, greedy oil companies have been gouging Americans at the pump and have only recently given us some token relief. Gas prices reached all-time highs over the past year while their production costs remained flat, leading to massive profits in 2021 and into this year. The combined second quarter profits (not revenues) of Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell alone reached $46.2 billion.

One of the few ways of remedying this is for Congress to enact a windfall profits tax on the petroleum industry which could be returned to consumers to help them manage the higher costs of living that inflation has imposed on everyone. Voters should demand that those running for office in 2022 offer concrete proposals for dealing with inflation rather than merely attacking the impossible situation the Biden administration has found itself in. What would they do differently than just giving the wealthy tax breaks and obstructing legislation that will make America more competitive and repair our rapidly deteriorating infrastructure?

Tim Miles,

Mount Airy