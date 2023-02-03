Bad policing not just a conspiracy

Editor,

Cal Thomas rightly abhors the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in his column Friday, and also bemoans the violence seen in some protests afterwards. That we can agree on, but he seems to believe ANTIFA and other conspirators that hate America are to blame for organizing protests when it seems apparent the protests would not have occurred were it not for yet another case of police brutality against a minority citizen. This was not one rogue cop, it was a whole team of them inhumanly pummeling a man to death on camera.

He goes on to say many are making this a "political issue" which is what the NRA says every time there are calls for better gun laws when an assault rifle with a high capacity magazine leads to a mass shooting.

We are blessed in our community with what seems to be an enlightened police force that have emphasized deescalating techniques for example, but nationwide many are not so lucky. Police forces are armed to the teeth with weapons, but it would seem better training and weeding out bad cops would be equally important.

As for his claim that this could not have been racially motivated as it was perpetrated by Black officers in a Black community, perhaps in this case it may have been the powerful vs the weak, but that does not explain why, of the 1176 people killed by the police last year, blacks were two and one half times as likely to die. If we as a country do not learn from these incidents and demand changes, more bad policing and protests will be inevitable.

Vincent Keipper

Concord

Thanks for making shoebox project a success

Editor,

I am writing to thank -area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items—-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.

Across , shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 704-583-1463.

Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13 – 20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Casey Goodwin

SAMARITAN'S PURSE