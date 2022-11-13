LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Thank you Carolyn, The 10 Commandments as a guide

Thank you, Carolyn Carpenter, for years of service

Editor,

I would like to thank Carolyn Carpenter for her many years of service to the citizens of Cabarrus County. She has volunteered thousands of hours to help worthy causes in our community because she cares deeply for people. Her elected public service record is amazing!

She served 12 years on the Cabarrus Board of County Commissioners during a period of rapid growth that was filled with challenges. She recognized that economic development is important to provide good paying jobs so that we have a quality place to live and raise a family.

Her wisdom, life experiences, and love of our county guided her in making decisions. She has continued her service by serving 16 years on the Cabarrus Board of Education. Through all the complex and sometimes controversial issues, her focus has been on what is best for students. Carolyn, thank you for your dedication and service.

Scott Padgett,

Concord

The Ten Commandments the guide to follow

Editor,

One of the many issues of concern in the country today is the exploding crime rate. We just cannot figure out how to combat and handle the problem.

Actually, we have been given a pretty good set of guidelines to follow. They are called The Ten Commandments. The first three deal with our relationship with God. God being all knowing, all powerful, and always present. According to statistics, 67 percent of us embrace this. The next seven guidelines (commandments) deal with our actions with each other.

Four: Honor your father and mother (Superiors). We are to be respectful to the good and gentle AND also to the site. Superiors are to do the same to their subjects. This is the only commandment with a promise of living long and well.

Five: Do not kill. We are not to do anything that will destroy, shorten, or harm anyone and hate and anger should be diminished. However, government has the duty and right to exact punishment.

Six: Do not commit adultery. We are to live clean and decent lives in thought, desires, words, and deeds. Honor and take care of spouses. Keep your body, your choices, in order.

Seven: Do not steal. We are not to take money or goods from anyone or get them falsely. We are to help people keep what is theirs.

Eight: Do not bear false witness. We are not to lie, betray, or slander another. We are not to withhold truth to cause harm. We are to speak well and truthfully of others.

Nine: Do not covet (want with envy) your neighbor’s house. We are not to try to get another’s house or inheritance by trickery or lies but we are to help and assist them in keeping what is theirs.

Ten: Do not covet your neighbor’s possessions. We are not to try to take another’s wife, children, or possessions from them but we are to encourage care for each other.

Threat and promise of the commandments:

We should follow the “rules” to avoid punishment, and punishment will happen. Following the rules brings peace.

Since these guidelines have become “offensive” to a few and have been taken out of public scrutiny, our country is floundering for guidance. Those who ignore and break these guidelines think it is OK because there is no punishment. It is the DUTY of leaders to guide and lead. It is the DUTY of 67 percent of us to promote the commandments.

Nancy Demeny,

Kannapolis