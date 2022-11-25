LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Thank you election workers; don't fly flag in the rain

Thank you election workers – great job

Editor,

I would like to thank all of the workers who made voting in this fall's election possible.

Polls were open almost 1,000 hours across Cabarrus county's three one-stop and precinct locations staffed by 537 precinct election officers and office workers. These are your county friends and neighbors who endured early rising and late nights in order to give the opportunity for everyone to vote.

These hours do not capture the hours spent by staff preparing for the election, giving and receiving training, processing registrations, delivering equipment, and a thousand and one other needed tasks.

All of this starts again with work toward the 2023 municipal and 2024 primary and general elections.

The next time you see a friend or neighbor you recognize from your polling place, please thank them. They truly make democracy happen.

If you can, consider working an election. Everyone I know who has walks away with a better understanding of how North Carolina keeps elections safe and secure.

Martin W. Ericson Jr.

Chair of Cabarrus County Board of Elections

Kudos to those we make our elections possible

Editor,

There are many things we take for granted and I believe one of them is our election system. Free and fair elections are a bedrock of democracy.

Our local Cabarrus Board of Elections, the professional staff and the many volunteers ensure that laws are followed and voters are treated with respect. We can feel confident when the ballots are counted and the results are announced.

From all accounts the recent local and national elections were mostly without controversy.

Early voting, voting absentee and mail in ballots have now become standard in many states. I applaud these steps to make it easy for people to cast their ballots. I would hope that lawmakers will continue to make these opportunities available so that citizens can exercise their freedom.

Scott Padgett

Concord

Take the flag down in the rain

Editor,

One recent early rainy Saturday morning, my spouse Ann and I traveled to Costco in Mooresville to replenish her stock of hearing aid accessories. From the entrance to the Catawba Springs annex on Sulphur Springs Road to the parking lot of Costco, Ann and I counted 32 American flags flying in the rain.

Many of these were in people’s yards, flying from posts mounted on porches to giant poles driven or cemented into the ground. Two flew (amazingly) at two different fire stations we passed. Several flew in front of businesses, including a few giant Old Glories in Statesville, one too large for its pole, each waving wearily over large car lots, each flag soggy with rain.

We noted that the schools we’d passed had empty poles as the flags had been taken down and were probably stored safely inside the school office.

One business, a salvage yard, on N.C. Highway 16 sported an empty pole, as well.

This certainly isn’t the way I was taught as a Boy Scout to treat the American flag. We were taught that the flag comes down at sunset, only flown at night if lighted by a good light. We were also taught that the flag was never to be flown in bad weather. At St. Stephens Elementary School on Springs Road (where the Walmart grocery is now), I once had the pleasure of being in charge of the flag during sixth grade. I’ve left class a few times to take Old Glory down before a downpour or made the serious decision not to fly her that day because the sky looked menacing.

It was at a Boy Scout meeting at a fire station that I received my instructions about how to treat our flag. How to fold her, store her, and dispose of her. We learned her history and the history of our country and the blood and sacrifice that went into our country’s creation. I got my Fire Safety and Flag merit badges there. I was stunned that two fire stations flew our flag in the rain.

Flying a flag at one’s home today seems to be a political statement instead of an actual statement of patriotism. We all know what the Stars and Stripes means to our history. The sacrifice. But those who’d want to fight over standing for the national anthem would disrespect Old Glory either through ignorance or laziness.

I don’t fly a flag in my yard. Not because I’m a commie or a libtard, but because I know that I’d eventually disrespect her out of laziness or distraction. I’ve taught my children and grandchildren about Old Glory though, her history, and they salute her and place their hands over their hearts in a pledge to her, and they will be the first ones to point out a flag flying in the darkness of night, unlit and lonesome, wondering why anyone would treat her that way.

Robert Canipe

Hickory