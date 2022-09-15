LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Views from the right and a call to fight global poverty

Keipper wrong as usual

Editor,

No small amount of irony was involved when Vincent Keipper’s latest letter to the editor (Elections hinge on voters, Sept. 14) hit the pages of the Independent Tribune on the day after we learned that inflation grew worse during August. Calling our current economic woes “a temporary downturn,” as did Keipper, is outright laughable.

Furthermore, federal policy is the primary reason for high inflation, increased gas prices and other maladies impacting voters. To blame Putin is akin to Jimmy Carter blaming Ayatollah Khomeini for the profound economic crisis this country faced during the Carter administration.

Keipper’s line about a “law and order red wave” would be in opposition to what, this country’s current crime wave enabled by inflammatory, anti-police rhetoric from Democrats in recent years?

Keipper also mentions the importance of “promoting affordable education,” as if forgiving student loans is somehow making education more affordable for millions of taxpayers left to pay the cost of educating others. Again, federal policy—in the form of providing easy money—has been a primary driver behind the escalating costs of higher education over the decades.

Unlike Dr. Keipper, let’s hope voters take the time to actually consider facts when marking their ballots.

Larry Cothren

Hays

‘Right Wing Rant’ countering Deabler and company

Editor,

Two Letters to the editor in Wednesday’s Independent are basically Left Wing Rants. I have mentioned Deabler previously and he leans so far Left I doubt he can stand up straight.

So, here is my Right Wing Rant. Under Trump, we enjoyed energy independence, lowest employment in decades and lowest minority unemployment is history. The economy was booming, our enemies feared us and our friends trusted us. It is highly doubtful Putin would have attacked Ukraine if Trump was still in office and yes, he was trying to be friendly to Putin but also a strong deterrent.

Contrast that with where we are today under Biden who seriously appears to be cognitively challenged. Regarding anyone’s, Trump’s included, tax records should be made public is questionable and why should they be? The Biden’s Department of Justice is far out of line, totally politicized and until an investigation can be completed, leaking sensitive information is wrong and indicates they really don’t have anything to pin on him so they just make attempts to make it look bad. Same with the January 6th Committee, dragging it out ad-nauseum when it is highly doubtful Trump put them up to it.

It even appears from all the footage and pictures I have seen the crowd was almost invited in where they ran around like idiots but didn’t cause any serious harm and as they were unarmed, how is that an insurrection?

An unarmed military veteran and a woman was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer and should have been considered murder as she was obviously no threat to anyone.

All of this is simply to make Trump look bad and hope he doesn’t regain the Presidency because their shenanigans would likely be investigated. The Democratic Party of today is an embarrassment and a danger to our Country. Many of their policies almost seem Satanic and frightening to anyone with a sense of decency and common sense. I sincerely hope and Pray we can indeed begin to take back our Country in November or I do fear for our Republic.

Grant Rader

Kannapolis

Foreign aid needed to fight global poverty

Editor,

An extremely large and pressing issue that we are facing today is global poverty. Oftentimes, people don’t understand how it is our issue to address poverty abroad when we have poverty in our own country.

This is understandable, however, it is crucial to note that these issues are not competing. Our country’s foreign policy should focus on international poverty, not only because it is what is right, but also because it is in our strategic interest. At the same time, our domestic policy should focus on poverty here in the United States.

The issue of global poverty is huge, however, a non-profit organization The Borgen Project, argues that there are easy and affordable solutions that are proven to work. This organization further emphasizes the fact that everybody has the power to help. You yourself can make a huge impact.

I urge you to contact our leader Sens. RIchard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Richard Hudson. In doing so, you can encourage them to support an increase in the international affairs budget.

No matter how you contact them, whether it be through an email, a letter, or a phone call, you will be making a huge difference. Let’s work together to end the issue of global poverty.

Katie Grissom

Concord