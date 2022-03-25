Letters to the editor

Supply and demand and gas prices

Editor,

I just read an interesting article explaining why gas prices have skyrocketed. And it has nothing to do with the Russian invasion or the anti-fossil fuel policies of the current administration! (Well maybe just a little due to the embargo placed on Russian oil being imported into the US).

It has all to do with SUPPLY AND DEMAND! The increased use of gas due to people consuming more since the pandemic has abated- has to be the reason for skyrocketing prices. The argument presented was that everything President Biden did in his first days of office would only have a long term effect on gas production and supply and not be part of today’s problem.

All I can say to that is: LOOK OUT AMERICA!

If you believe this, then you surely think gas prices would be this high without a Russian invasion of Ukraine. What else could it be? But then President Biden has told us several times this past week IT’S PUTIN’S FAULT!

What is it - Supply and demand, Putin’s fault, or anti fossil fuel policies by the Biden administration? I would argue a combination of all three, but primarily the latter.

Randy Williams

Kannapolis

Thompson well-suited to serve as commissioner

Editor,

Alan Thompson will help Cabarrus County do great things. His ethical behavior, intense focus, fiscal responsibility and sense of community will help Cabarrus County move to the future in a logical and sustainable fashion.

I wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy for County Commissioner. As a physician at NorthEast Medical Center for over 20 years and former EMS Medical Director for the county, I unequivocally stand behind Alan Thompson as part of the way forward for Cabarrus County.

Sincerely,

Craig Corey, MD

Charlotte

Employees should park elsewhere downtown

Editor,

I want to support our downtown business. So why do business employees park on the street downtown. The same cars are there every day. Those few spaces should be a two-hour limit, ticketed and towed.

It's bad business if you allow your employees to use those spaces. I just want to run in and get out. Same goes for court day. Don't complain and lack of foot traffic if you are guilty of allowing this.

Come on parking enforcement, get on the ball.

Grant Eagle

Concord

Setting the record straight for Dr. Keipper

Editor,

To state that Dr. Vincent Keipper’s letter to the editor on Feb. 27 was puzzling is to commit gross understatement (“Cothren, the newspaper, should get facts straight”). Dr. Keipper indicated that one of my “recent” columns misstated responsibility for preventing California wildfires. My research showed that the last time one of my columns addressed wildfires was in September of 2020. If Dr. Keipper has a more relevant example, I would love to know about it. Furthermore, Daron Brown, the expert quoted in that long-ago column, clearly indicated that the problem is a federal one, a fact disputed by Dr. Keipper.

For the sake of his patients, I sincerely hope that Dr. Keipper's rage against conservative views is not carrying over into his practice of medicine. I suggest the good doctor take two aspirin and calm down.

Also, I urge the good doctor to be especially cautious when issuing personal attacks based on falsehoods.

Larry Cothren

Harrisburg