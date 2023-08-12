School choice is not about race, but education

Editor,

Why does everything devolve into a racial issue? LZ Granderson (article in the Independent Tribune) is calling school choice segregation.

How is school choice about race when school funding follows the child? It doesn’t exclude people of color in any way. In the first place, there is only one race of humans on this planet.

Skin color doesn’t make you a different race any more then hair or eye color. Scholastic achievement is not confined to only white people. People are upset with the public education system, and rightfully so. That has led to the demand for school choice where the money follows the child.

Saying Republicans are defunding education is an outright lie. Allowing the money to follow the child gives parents an option if they are unhappy with what is going on in public schools. Competition for those dollars might make the public system better, which would benefit everybody. Stop using the words race and racism when you have no other argument. We are all one race, how about teaching that?

Grant Rader,

Kannapolis

Renewable energy could be next mission for vets

Editor,

With National Hire a Veteran Day just past (July 25), I think about my time of military service transitioning to my role in the renewable energy industry. In my civilian role, I am an Associate Director of Development for EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA). I also currently serve as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army National Guard. As an infantryman, I've always been drawn to the front lines. Developing utility-scale renewable energy projects has allowed me to utilize my military skills on the “front lines” of the energy industry.

Accomplishing tough missions with a diverse team of talented people is what I love about military service. There are many similarities in my renewable energy work, developing wind and solar farms in various states, counties and local communities nationwide, including Misenheimer Solar Park. I learned leadership, adaptability, resiliency, and problem-solving through my military training and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Many of these skills directly apply to the complex and dynamic challenges of developing renewable energy projects throughout the United States. At EDPR NA, we have an incredibly diverse team of talented people working together to accomplish a great mission.

I'm thankful for the supreme privilege I’ve had of serving with Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines both at home and abroad. Veterans will continue to protect, defend, and serve our great nation, whether in uniform or on the job. I'm very grateful to work at a company that supports Veterans on the “front lines” of American energy in the 21st century.

Rob Anders,

Gold Hill

Revenues down in abortion restrictive states

Editor,

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, states like North Carolina moved quickly to restrict abortion access. On the surface, people may think this is a simple ideological matter. But this issue has far-reaching implications for women entrepreneurs trying to navigate their personal options while starting and growing a business.

In fact, a new Small Business Majority study (https://smallbusinessmajority.org/our-research/women-entrepreneurs-say-reproductive-health-essential-to-economic-security) found that in states where reproductive rights are being threatened or restricted, more women small business owners report declining revenues than in states with no restrictions. The ability to decide if and when to have children impacts their lives and career trajectories in a radical way. This is why it’s critical that our state policymakers understand how this impacts our business community

Joseph Graham Jr.,

Concord

HEROES: Caviness, Verble rescue kitten

Editor,

I'd like to give a shout out and special thanks to Matthew Caviness with the City of Concord Electric Department and Officer Verble with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department for helping me on May 30th rescue a sweet kitten from my friend's car engine. Little "Motor" is doing great and happy to have a home! Thanks again for your help and giving of your time!

Marie Stoker,

Concord