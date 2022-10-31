Letters to the editor

Plemmons wrong to attack Measmer family, business

Editor,

Mark Plemmons, this is a direct response to your social media post about me and my family. You have gone out on a limb stating that I was planning to completely cut the EDC funding, when elected county commissioner.

Where did you receive your information? Where is the proof of what you are accusing me of? I am assuming that you are taking the word of one of the candidates that likes to air dirty laundry on social media and feed you false information.

In regards to the information that you put out about how much my family business pays in taxes…there again you are misrepresenting the truth. That amount you quoted is required to pay for end of year inventory, so yes, we have to pay taxes on any unsold food/product in the store, which is absurd.

The property is rented so, I’m sure the property tax amount is passed on from the landlord. If you were to add up all the taxes that we pay each month (payroll taxes-Social Security/Medicare match, Federal and State Unemployment), the amount is large enough that we could create an additional 10 positions.

I would assume that you do not have a grasp of how business taxes are paid. So much for you being fair and balanced as the editor of our local paper. I guess we know how fair you will be when reporting over the next four years. The term Fake News is all so real in this case!

Chris Measmer

Concord

Editor's note: Chris Measmer is a candidate for Cabarrus County Commissioner. There is a related column on page A1 in today's paper.

Boger-Allen deserves another term as judge

Editor,

National or personal politics mean very little when you find yourself in a Cabarrus County Courthouse where your liberty or custody of your children or the protection of your livelihood are at jeopardy.

Having 40+years of involvement in these kinds of events, I fully support Juanita Boger-Allen as a person whom we can trust with these issues. She is fair and reasonable and free of prejudice in judicial decisions.

Moreover, she has the integrity that is above reproach. Juanita Boger-Allen is a proven asset to the County and the judiciary. She deserves and we deserve her re-election as District Court Judge for Cabarrus County.

Vernon A. Russell

Edith B. Russell

Concord

Cooper COVID policies failed

Editor,

Gov. Roy Cooper and school boards across the state must be proud of the latest reports showing how their draconian COVID policies failed miserably. Student test scores, as expected, continue to suffer tremendously...but, that’s just the beginning.

Cooper ensured state ABC stores and Walmart stores stayed open throughout COVID, but not schools. Cooper bought into Fraudulent Fauci, the exposed CDC and corrupt teacher unions hook, line and sinker. Instead of leading, he followed without question and students have paid a serious price as a result.

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Why I fly the American Flag

Editor,

I have now visited 47 of our states. I see our flag everywhere.

The American Flag, is a primary symbol for our country.

Our national flag inspires patriotism, but for some it is a reminder of promises unfulfilled.

There have been times when our Federal Government has not lived up to the promises in our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.

Governments are run by people and people are broken.

As a result, governance is not always fair or right. Opportunities can be limited.

However, our democracy provides platforms for individuals to fulfill their hopes and dreams more effectively than any other system.

Every government on earth has oppressed some group of people.

Yet we know that our lives are enhanced by order that flows from government

For the freedoms, opportunities, protections and overall life offered, to me our country with over 330 million residents is the greatest in the world. I proudly fly the American flag.

Mark Murphy

Concord