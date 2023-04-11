The serpent said to the woman in Genesis 3, “Did God say...?" I cannot think of a better verse to describe the schism in the United Methodist Church (UMC) than this verse. It implies two choices for a person; God said it, or God did not say it. How we are to determine whether God said something or not is accomplished by referring to Holy Scripture. Andy Langford said the United Methodist Church schism is about sexuality, but the core of that argument is the original question, "Did God say...?"

UMC Traditionalists want to keep the UMC church's teachings on sexuality and marriage. UMC Revisionists are Centrists and Progressives who want to change the UMC's teachings and doctrines. The disconnect isn't over sexuality, the disconnect is over biblical authority and idolatry. Less than 1% of the world's Christian denominations revise their teachings to allow for same-sex marriage. All of the former mainline US protestant denominations who revised their teachings decline in membership and attendance.

UMC Bishop Karen Oliveto called Jesus a bigot and told people not to make an idol out of him. UMC Bishop Sprague denied the virgin birth & bodily resurrection of Jesus. Duke Divinity students prayed to a " Queer God," last year on YouTube. Incoming UMC NC Bishop Connie Shelton said on the video, "It's time for those with mean-spirited arrogance to move on," about UMC people who believe in the UMC church's teaching.

The problem with idolatry is that house divides cannot stand.

Marshall Ward

Concord