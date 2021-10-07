The Chamber supports bi-partisan energy bill

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus is grateful for the hard work put into the bipartisan energy agreement reached on Friday (Oct. 1) by Governor Roy Cooper, Senate Pro Tempore Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue and House Democratic Leader Robert Reives.

We are encouraged by their willingness to work together to find common ground in creating this bipartisan compromise. Their dedication to moving North Carolina’s clean energy transition forward is exactly what our state needs from its leaders. This legislation was birthed from a bipartisan stakeholder process. It’s only fitting that this compromise version would be the result of a similar bipartisan process accounting for a variety of interests.

The time is now for new energy legislation. Energy customers across the state are ready. This agreement will help ensure that our state’s utilities and clean energy providers are ready. As proposed, this agreement creates a pathway for predictable and affordable customer electricity costs with proper regulatory oversight, promotes economic development and facilitates the clean generation transition while protecting the long-term reliability of energy service. It is good policy for the state, our local communities and the economy well into the future.