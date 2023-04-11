Cal Thomas opines in his column that the ills of California would be solved by "some Republican and conservative values". The way it is worded, they are not the same. Some conservatism is a good thing, but the Republican party has veered away from that.

The new party has picked as its hero a man accused of sex abuse, tax evasion, inciting a riot on the Capital, and hiding top secret documents.

Many in the party are now famous for refusing to honor election results, and most others turn a blind eye to these election lies and delusions. The law and order party hates the FBI and justice department so much that the ex-president running picked Waco to start his campaign where whacko religious extremists took on the FBI with disastrous consequences.

Right wing school boards encourage book bans, want children to not realize some people are gay, and censor black history so their children won't feel bad.

Some values of the party have remained the same. Their responses to school shootings and gun violence are more guns, less gun regulation, plus thoughts and prayers,

The recent vehement anti-woke rhetoric is thinly veiled appeal to racism and homophobia. They were against the Equal Rights Amendment, and now want to deny family planning to women.

It is not clear how any of this would help California.

Vincent Keipper

Concord