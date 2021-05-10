Oreo
Oreo is a 10 week old beagle/Australian shepherd/collie mix who is sweet and loving and looking for her furever home.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cabarrus Creamery is open again. Yea! I know many of you are as happy about that as I am. They’re having limited hours and working back i…
- Updated
The Concord Museum got to work during the pandemic, even with its doors closed, to find a way to commemorate the changes to Downtown Concord over the centuries.
- Updated
Carolina Country Music Awards' 2020 Duo of the Year Walter Finley and April Dawn are using their Bring Your Own Boat concerts they held during the pandemic as a guide to a new way of touring this year.
CONCORD – In its first home game of the 2021 season, the Cox Mill baseball team defeated Jay M. Robinson, 9-2, at home Thursday.
- Updated
Parika’s black-and-white portrait of Michelle Obama will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Second and third place winners Knox Barringer and Andrea Jean will have their pieces displayed in Congressman Richard Hudson's office.
- Updated
Hickory Ridge's Bryson Battle and Northwest Cabarrus's Cameron Meyer are two of six finalists for Best Actor in the 2021 Blumey Awards.
HARRISBURG – On Friday, South Caldwell’s softball team defeated top-seeded Hickory Ridge, 16-0, in five innings in the Class 4A state quarterf…
- Updated
The theatre has been closed since Feb. 11 to complete three separate projects including the restoration of the historic marquee.
- Updated
The Cannon Ballers debuted a stadium, a top-10 pitching prospect and an anchor for the revitalizing downtown on Tuesday and the best is yet to come.
- Updated
Chris White is the only band director Hickory Ridge High School has ever had and he was awarded with the 2021 Award of Excellence in Music Education in the South-Central District this year.