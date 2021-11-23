 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parade season
0 Comments

Parade season

  • Updated
  • 0

Parades have returned in person after the changes a year ago because of COIVD-19. The Truecare Pharmacy 93rd Concord Christmas Parade kicked off the local parades Saturday, Nov. 20, through downtown Concord. Photographer Marty Price captured these images for us and more are available online at IndependentTribune.com. The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade comes up next, Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Local News

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

  • Updated

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts