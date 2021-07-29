Pet of the Week Charlotte

Charlotte is our special needs baby. She is mostly Deaf. She is a sweet and snuggly baby.

Potty trained, crate trained. Charlotte has done well with large dogs and cats and lives with two big male dogs and 2 cats.

She also has been around a lot of children, is very nervous with small dogs and has not done well with them. For this reason we do not recommend small children. She is so ready to show her new forever family what a good lovable girl she is.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit on the CPS website to fill out an online application.

CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website, as well.