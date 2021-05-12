 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week Coco
0 comments

Pet of the Week Coco

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week Coco.jpeg

Coco is a total sweetheart. She can be spunky and playful but also loves to cuddle.

Coco loves her German shepherd and beagle foster siblings and enjoys lounging and chewing on bones as well as getting the zoomies and running all over the house!

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on the Cabarrus Pets Society website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For this Cabarrus County nurse there is ‘nothing greater’
Local News

For this Cabarrus County nurse there is ‘nothing greater’

  • Updated

“This is what we signed up for,” Atrium Health Cabarrus Nurse Renay Jones said describing the pandemic. In 2021 Nurses Week is now Nurses Month put on by the American Nurses Association and the world Health Organization, giving thanks to healthcare workers for their dedication in the pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts