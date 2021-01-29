Pet of the Week: Gracie

Gracie is looking for her forever family, so will you be hers? Even though people have let her down, Gracie is still willing to open her heart and love again.

She is playful, affectionate and ready to explore, chase tennis balls and snuggle on the couch with her favorite person. Gracie is fun-loving and full of joy.

If you want a dog to be excited when you come home, she is your girl. She is dog-friendly and loves people.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website as well at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.