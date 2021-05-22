Pet of the Week: Ruger

Meet Ruger. He’s a senior hound mix, who is still a little playful and loves all people. He’s good with dogs, kids and adults.

Ruger’s already neutered and leash-trained. He loves toys, but also to be on your lap. He’s such a gentle, affectionate little guy.

He’s house-trained and would be a perfect fit for someone who wants a senior dog to make your home complete. Who wouldn’t want an already trained, smaller dog? And did I mention he’s cute as a button?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application. The Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the Cabarrus Pets Society website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.