Pet of the Week Zhao

Zhao is ready for his forever home with a loving family. He loves to run and play with other dogs and a home with a fenced yard would be great. Mysterious sounds make him anxious.

He will talk to you if the doorbell rings or there is a knock on the door. He needs a soft place to curl up and sleep. He prefers a human bed, but is obedient about getting off the bed and sleeping in his dog bed. He needs to be with owners who are steady on their feet, because he is often right on your heels, in fear of missing out on something, lol.

Zhao's a typical pitty and loves his people. He is potty trained and non destructive in the home. At night, he puts himself to bed and will remain there until someone wakes him up. He's amazing with cats and loves to cuddle with them, if they will allow it. he's good with kids as you can see the foster kids are always dressing him up.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption