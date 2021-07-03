Police arrest man accused of randomly firing from truck

BOONE — A man was arrested Saturday after he drove through a western North Carolina college town firing a gun, injuring one person, police said.

Two vehicles were struck during the incident Saturday morning in Boone, and a passenger in one of those vehicles was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Boone Police Department said in a news release.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after 911 calls indicated the driver of a pickup truck was firing shots randomly from the vehicle, the news release said. Joseph James Navarette, 24, was taken into custody without further incident, the news release said.

Navarette, of Mount Airy, was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to police.

He was being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond and has an August 13 court date, the news release said. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Authorities did not offer any comment on a possible motive or whether the victims were targeted.