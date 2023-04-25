The same retiree volunteers who complete and file income tax returns for seniors and low and middle income taxpayers at no charge thru AARP Tax-Aide Concord are now assisting homeowners who are age 65 and over and have annual income no greater than $33,800 apply for property tax relief.

This no charge service can reduce their property tax bill by as much as 50%. Applications must be in by June 1 so prospective clients need to get an appointment soon and file an application. Senior needing this assistance can contact Jerry at (704) 918-5199 for an appointment with AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide.