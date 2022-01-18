Ranking the top 6 girls hoops programs

4. Cox Mill (10-4)

Last week: No. 3

The Chargers had won four in a row – and nine of their last 10 – before last week’s debacle against Hickory Ridge, so there’s no need to think the sky is falling. Sometimes bad things happen to good teams, and we still consider the Chargers the latter as new coach Scott Parkin’s club makes its way through a tough GMC.

5. West Cabarrus (5-11)

Last week: Not ranked

On the surface, the Wolverines’ record underwhelms. After last week’s win over Hopewell, a closer look shows they play an uber-tough schedule – with all but three of their losses coming to highly regarded teams with winning records -- and have a pair of double-digit wins over No. 6 Central Cabarrus. Most teams in the county don’t want to see the Wolverines.

6. Central Cabarrus (7-8)

Last week: No. 5