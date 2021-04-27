The Real Housewives Litter Erika Jayne Girardi- female Estimated age: 11-12 weeks old Guesstimated breed: Beagle/terrier mix. Mom looks like... View on PetFinder
Real Housewives Litter- Erika Jayne Girardi
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“Nine hundred and thirteen students are going to be going to the wrong school if you select the IPT recommendation,” Liz Altschuler, a parent representing the group proposing the alternative Green+ Plan said. “How can you do that? How is that acceptable?”
- Updated
The Greenway is now part of The Carolina Thread Trail which already boasts 300 miles of greenways across the region and has set an ambitious goal of totaling 1,600 miles when all is said and done.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis will not hold Jiggy with the Piggy for the second consecutive year citing health and safety concerns.
We’ll have a kinder, gentler Friday Five this week after two weeks after writing mad. I saw baby ducks this week. It’s hard to stay mad with b…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Moose is Loose: Mount Pleasant brothers share the defensive backfield – and a special bond
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – For a small-town football team like the Mount Pleasant Tigers, the name on the front of the jersey means everything.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT— Mike Johns knows how many times his football teams have been to the mountaintops for the state playoffs. The veteran Tigers co…
- Updated
The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 12:53 p.m. on Sunday at Lane Street Express located at 2013 Lane Street, according to a report from the Kannapolis Police Department.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS — A local teen who was missing for six weeks has been found.
- Updated
Helen McCrory has tragically passed away at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.
When I first came to Concord in 2003, I moved here from Charlotte. I believed Concord to be a small, county-seat town in the shadow of Charlot…