Rhule ‘can’t speculate’ on starting QB

Any hopes of a fairytale ending where the 2015 league MVP would help his former team turns things around have vanished. Carolina has lost nine of its past 11 games.

Rhule called Newton the “ultimate competitor” on Monday, and praised him for his hard work.

But that came one day after he criticized the team’s lack of a downfield passing game and Newton’s decision-making. The Panthers only took one shot down the field, but Newton couldn’t complete the ball to an open D.J. Moore.

“Certainly right now, our passing down the field is not one of our strengths,” Rhule said. “Holding onto the football in kind of those duress situations is not really one of our strengths.”

Newton was sacked four times, losing 32 yards.

Rhule also questioned Newton’s decision to throw to wide receiver Robby Anderson on a key fourth-and-1 zone-read play instead of running the ball as was designed.

“It shouldn’t be thrown. It’s a zone read. There’s a bubble on there in case an unblocked blitzer comes,” Rhule said. “The MIKE (linebacker), we had that guy blocked so that’s just an error by the quarterback. It should be a handoff.”