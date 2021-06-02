Robbie
Estimated Birthday: 3/10/2021 Hi, I’m Robbie! I’m a sweet little girl who makes friends with everyone. I enjoy head scratches,... View on PetFinder
I hope you like math. There’s going to be a lot of numbers in today’s Friday Five, but there won’t be a test.
The route has become an unconscious execution of muscle memory. After passing through security, I take the first exit to the left passing the …
A 19-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a Kannapolis teenager last November.
“He has a long history here in Kannapolis and he’s done a great job and we’re certainly proud of all you’ve done and we look forward to working with you for a long time.”
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Myth Buster: Bulls' Bentley proves being a QB not just for ‘pretty boys’; it’s for tough wrestlers, too
HARRISBURG – One thing we know about quarterbacks is they usually aren’t the guys on the football team who can put you in a full nelson until …
“It’s silly for me to complain. I’ve had such a good life, really.”
Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T's, Jo Dee Messina – Kannapolis is coming out of a yearlong COVID hibernation hungry for a good crowd again.
On the Right Track: Once reluctant to take up sport, Hickory Ridge’s Woodruff now a bona fide track star
HARRISBURG – The initial plan for Rodney and Josina Woodruff was to get their youngest child, Jaila, an outlet to burn off the extra energy sh…
Concord teenagers Trinity and Serenity, the Balckwelder Twins R&B duo, have gone from singing for an audience at Waffle House while their mom worked, to releasing an album.
CONCORD – Before this past high school basketball season, then-Northwest Cabarrus boys coach Eric Jackson quietly went to administrators and i…