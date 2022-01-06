 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robeson sheriff's office loses 2 members in 2 days
Robeson sheriff's office loses 2 members in 2 days

  • Updated
LUMBERTON — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a detention officer and a deputy have died on successive days.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said detention officer Larry Morgan, 74, died early Wednesday morning at UNC Southeastern in Lumberton after experiencing a medical emergency at his home shortly after his shift ended at 2 a.m., news outlets reported. The nature of the emergency wasn’t released.

Morgan began his career with the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2008, retired from full-time service in 2017 and then served in a part-time capacity.

Deputy Welton Locklear, 63, was on duty and was assisting with a funeral escort and suffered a heart attack in the parking lot of the church. Sheriff Burnis Williams said church members administered CPR to Locklear before he was taken to UNC Southeastern, where he died.

Locklear joined the sheriff’s office in 1994 as a detention officer and later served in several capacities.

