Rocco
He loves being with the humans! Sweet and lovable. If you want a lap cat he's your guy! View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord teenagers Trinity and Serenity, the Balckwelder Twins R&B duo, have gone from singing for an audience at Waffle House while their mom worked, to releasing an album.
The City of Concord approved funding to help preserve the Meadow View Schoolhouse, which was an African-American schoolhouse in the last 1890s once thought lost.
Concord Police has sent out a silver alert for a local woman whose family last saw her Saturday, May 15.
The Kannapolis City Council will vote Monday night on a development proposal for the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property.
Cabarrus County Schools will go back to a normal five-day school week for all students for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced in …
"At one point I just got goosebumps, it was just amazing to see the pure joy in everybody."
This development is centered around the new interchange at I-85 at Exit 65 and will feature more than 278 acres which will include housing — both single-family homes and apartments — hotels, retail and warehouse space.
Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies and, of course, fireworks. Events will be h…
Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T's, Jo Dee Messina – Kannapolis is coming out of a yearlong COVID hibernation hungry for a good crowd again.
A Tradition Continues: Spradley steps in for legendary Tigers wrestling coach, keeps Tigers on winning path
MOUNT PLEASANT – Following a legendary coach is never easy.