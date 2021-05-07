Rose
Our adoption fee is $125 and includes deworming , status current on flea/tick prevention , two FVRCP vaccines ( feline... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson athletics department will have new leadership for the upcoming school year, but a familiar face and name will be…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Precocious Pridgen: Cannon track star is just a freshman but could become athlete for the ages
- Updated
CONCORD — It takes a lot to make Teri Pridgen nervous.
- Updated
After delaying the original vote by two weeks so Board of Education members could get more information on realignment for the new middle school set to open in 2022, the School Board voted in favor of the IPT's Option for realignment.
- Updated
The Cabarrus Dream Center held its grand opening last week with help from the City of Concord and the Cabarrus Chamber. Looking to the future, the center is hoping to welcome Present Age, a ministry fighting human trafficking, into new office space.
- Updated
Carolina Country Music Awards' 2020 Duo of the Year Walter Finley and April Dawn are using their Bring Your Own Boat concerts they held during the pandemic as a guide to a new way of touring this year.
- Updated
The City of Concord is working with Barber-Scotia College to revitalize the historic school. A survey is open to city residents for community input.
- Updated
After several community members spoke out against drive-thru graduations at last Monday's Board of Education meeting, the district announced Friday students will be allowed to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Hate is such a strong word and I probably should cut down on using it.
- Updated
Chris White is the only band director Hickory Ridge High School has ever had and he was awarded with the 2021 Award of Excellence in Music Education in the South-Central District this year.
- Updated
Parika’s black-and-white portrait of Michelle Obama will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Second and third place winners Knox Barringer and Andrea Jean will have their pieces displayed in Congressman Richard Hudson's office.