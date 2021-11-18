Rowan-Cabarrus selects new student ambassadors

Jeremy Post is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree. He enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus because of its affordability, convenience, and the opportunity to further his education and advance his career. He received the College’s 2020-21 Silver Leadership Award for his campus involvement and encourages other students to join clubs, attend social events and take advantage of other opportunities outside the classroom.

Sarai Reyes is pursuing her Associate in Science degree. Since enrolling at Rowan-Cabarrus after relocating from Los Angeles, she has been impressed with the ease of connecting with faculty and staff for assistance. She advises others to take advantage of the opportunities the College has to offer and already has started to give back herself by organizing a recent cultural event on campus for other students.

Mike Rummage is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree in Information Technology and Information Systems. He enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus after his workplace closed permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he decided to look toward a different career. The College’s affordable online classes allow him to further his education while still caring for his three children.