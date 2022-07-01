Tags
The officer was fired in May.
We talk about downtown Kannapolis and the N.C. Research Campus a lot, but there’s a lot more going on across the city. One of the anticipated …
The city of Concord is requesting the community’s input on the final development of the George W. Liles Parkway Small Area Plan.
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments Tuesday, June 21. These appointments were a…
Police are looking for the suspect or suspects involved.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
A North Carolina man now described as a “serial killer” shot and killed Nancy Rego of Charlotte and poisoned her 88-year-old mother in November 2017, according to federal prosecutors who handled the case. Daniel Printz, a Rutherford County handyman, also killed Gaston County resident Leigh Goodman, 61, in 2018 within days of meeting her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina says. The ...
MOUNT PLEASANT—The annual Independence Celebration in Mount Pleasant on Saturday kicks off celebration of American independence.
A customer who reportedly was upset because his sandwich contained too much mayonnaise opened fire and killed a Subway employee on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
