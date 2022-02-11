Scott Hollifield: A dead raccoon with a fanciful tale

***

Suspects weren’t hard to come by on this side of town. There was Ma Groundhog and her boys, a produce theft ring most active from May to September, stealing from the rubes who were dumb enough to plant a garden and think they could get away with it. Did Gerry run afoul of her brood and pay the ultimate price?

Then there was the Feral Street Cats, a gang of neighborhood toughs led by Mr. Orange.

Had Mr. Orange ordered a hit on Gerry, a whack carried out by the vicious Earl Gray Jr. and Whiskers Billy?

And just how did that poor bastard Gerry die in the yard? I guess that was for the raccoroner to figure out.

***

In the end, I did the job I was hired to do. I removed Gerry, poor, dead Gerry from the yard. I wasn’t hired to crack the case. I was hired to clean up the mess.

“Is the dead raccoon gone?” she asked when I went back inside.

I looked into those eyes, those eyes that could drive a man to do the unthinkable.