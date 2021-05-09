SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Double dosed and feeling good

That could mean the mainstream media or possibly Marvin Seymore Mooneyham, Cousin Junior’s neighbor, who has taken out four restraining orders on him in five years.

I told Cousin Junior I would be interviewed for his newsletter but only if I could also publish the conversation in my column. He grinned and said, “Hell, boy, ain’t nobody reads that thing anyway, so have at it.”

The following was edited for clarity and to remove a profanity laced tirade midway through when Cousin Junior looked out his kitchen window and saw Marvin Seymore Mooneyham turning around in his driveway.

Cousin Junior: Well, it looks like you got yourself a couple of them so-called “vaccines” that all the sheeple are getting because the mainstream media and Marvin Seymore Mooneyham brainwashed them. How does it feel to have Billy Gates tracking your every move?

Me: I don’t think Bill Gates or anyone else has reason to track my every move. The science behind these vaccines is years in the making, with medical professionals and researchers devoting their lives preparing for just this kind of situation.