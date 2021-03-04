SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Mr. Potato Head in the eye of the outrage storm

Hasbro, not one to stir the potato pot, tried to clarify the situation in a subsequent tweet.

“Hold that Tot — your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD, isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD.”

It seems our long national nightmare is over.

Still, I am going out on a limb here, which is not where potatoes grow, and make this controversial statement: Mr. Potato Head was one of the more boring mass-produced toys of my generation.

(Be gentle with me, Mr. Beck.)

According to the Mr. Potato Head entry on Wikipedia, the “toy was originally produced as separate plastic parts with pushpins that could be stuck into a real potato or other vegetable. However, due to complaints regarding rotting vegetables and new government safety regulations, Hasbro began including a plastic potato body within the toy set in 1964,” the year I was born.