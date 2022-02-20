Scott Hollifield: Revisiting the mass dog wedding scare of 2008

Editor's note: Please enjoy this lightly edited column first published more than a decade ago, when all we had to worry about was the proliferation of mass dog weddings around the globe. Those were the days. I will return next week with something fresh to chew on.

It's time some courageous person exposed the global pandemic of mass dog weddings.

I'm waiting.

All right, I'll do it.

Around the world, hundreds if not thousands of dogs, our beloved, furry companions who ask for little more than a can of congealed beef byproducts and an occasional belly scratch, are being forced into marriage in ceremonies resembling some kind of ancient, ritualistic hootenanny — laughing, singing, dancing, the chasing of Frisbees.

I learned of this canine nuptial conspiracy from a reader, who we'll call "Kevin" (though his real name is Steve). "Kevin" (or Steve for those who want to track him down and harass him on the internet) sent me a story from the Indo-Asian News Service headlined "Bow Wows And Wedding Vows At Unique Canine Wedding."