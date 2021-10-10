Scott Hollifield: Tattoo show was a colorful event

I didn’t know what kind of crowd to expect when I showed up on a Sunday, but I already had a story made up in case anybody sniffed me out as a member of the lame-stream media and wanted to rough me up. I was ready to tell them I was an award-winning journalist from “Scantily-Clad Biker Women Illustrated” and invite them to our next photo shoot in Fayetteville if they didn’t punch me in the throat.

But the crowd was overwhelmingly friendly and well-behaved.

The only trouble I had was being cornered by an overly enthusiastic fellow from Cleveland, who approached me out of nowhere to compare and contrast strip clubs in different parts of the country.

Each time I tried to politely ease away, he grabbed me and said, “Wait a minute, man, lemme tell ya about this show I saw in Fort Wayne, Indiana.”

The most entertaining part of the entire bike and tattoo show was “tattoo alley” where 10 or 12 booths were set up along a wall of the convention center. People were lined up three or four deep at each booth waiting to get their bodies adorned.