Scott Hollifield: Unfortunately, I’m not $50,000 richer

It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection because Manuel Franco is not going to give me $50,000.

In his text he said he would, at least someone purporting to be Manuel Franco said he would, but the good folks at the Better Business Bureau said to hold my horses, especially if I was going to spend any of that money on horses in addition to a Jeep.

“This scam involves impersonators attempting to lure in victims to steal their personal information,” said Tom Bartholomy, CEO of the BBB of the Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina. “This is dangerous. We’ve seen this before, and it will likely continue because con artists do what works for them.”

From my experience, you are right, Tom Bartholomy, if that is your real name.

In the past, I have been contacted by deposed foreign princes sitting on billions of dollars, soldiers who have stumbled onto Saddam’s hidden treasures and exotic women looking for romance, each promising to share wealth beyond my wildest imagination or love that would curl my toes.

For a small fee up front, of course.

Manuel offered cold, hard cash over toe curling.