WINCHESTER, VA – Shenandoah would like to honor the 1,024 students who made the Fall 2021 Dean's List.

To be considered for the Dean's List, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Area students are Noah McClanahan of Concord, Shea Palmer of Davidson and Duncan Moore of Matthews.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties.