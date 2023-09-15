The Concord City Council on Thursday night approved an ordinance to amend signage for businesses within the downtown area.

The text amendment increases the maximum storefront window sign area from 10% to 20%. It also clarifies that window signs stating the address and hours of operation for a business are not included in the calculation of window sign area.

In deciding on the 20% specification, city staff reviewed ordinances from neighboring municipalities including Huntersville and Mooresville, according to Development Review Manager Monterai Adams.

“We noticed that since we had 10%, it seemed to be really restrictive compared to what we’ve seen in other communities,” Adams said.

The change in Article 12 of the Concord Development Ordinance came about after local business owners and sign contractors had expressed desire for the city to “increase the flexibility and clarity of window sign regulations,” according to a staff report included in the agenda packet.

City staff also received feedback that the maximum sign area for projecting signs in downtown was too restrictive.

As part of the text amendment, the maximum sign area will increase from 6 square feet to 12 square feet. Other zoning districts, including C-2, C-1, OI, B-1, allow for signs to have an area of up to 16 feet.

“We’re trying to give people the opportunity to be noticed, especially as the streetscape is ongoing,” Adams said.

Following a public hearing, in which no one spoke, council approved a consistency statement for the new ordinance before approving the ordinance.

Splash pad at Caldwell Park

Among other key items, the council also approved authorizing City Manager Lloyd Payne to negotiate and execute a contract with Vortex Aquatic Structures International USA in the amount of $272,550 for equipment as part of a new splash pad at Caldwell Park.

The splash pad, which is included as part of the $60 million Parks and Recreation General Obligation (GO) Bond that was approved last November, is projected to be 4,244 square feet and can accommodate 170 children.

There will be play area zones designed for teen and toddler age groups, along with a family zone for all ages. The splash pad will also feature a Twin Splash iconic bucket feature, according to information included in the council’s agenda packet.

City council adopted the Master Plan for the renovation and redevelopment of the 24-acre Caldwell Park in June 2020 and approved the design contract with Alfred Benesch & Company in March 2022.