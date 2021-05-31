Slate
This good looking guy is Slate. He is a 1 year old male, bunny. He is a very large bunny... View on PetFinder
"At one point I just got goosebumps, it was just amazing to see the pure joy in everybody."
I hope you like math. There’s going to be a lot of numbers in today’s Friday Five, but there won’t be a test.
Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T's, Jo Dee Messina – Kannapolis is coming out of a yearlong COVID hibernation hungry for a good crowd again.
“We’re all living this life with all kinds of baggage and signs but there oftentimes is more to us than just what that sign is. We don’t just stand up and let people see that one or two things. They need to see more.”
Concord teenagers Trinity and Serenity, the Balckwelder Twins R&B duo, have gone from singing for an audience at Waffle House while their mom worked, to releasing an album.
“He has a long history here in Kannapolis and he’s done a great job and we’re certainly proud of all you’ve done and we look forward to working with you for a long time.”
A 19-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a Kannapolis teenager last November.
MOUNT PLEASANT — The N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close a section of Gold Hill Road between Mount Olive Road and N…
On the Right Track: Once reluctant to take up sport, Hickory Ridge’s Woodruff now a bona fide track star
HARRISBURG – The initial plan for Rodney and Josina Woodruff was to get their youngest child, Jaila, an outlet to burn off the extra energy sh…
The route has become an unconscious execution of muscle memory. After passing through security, I take the first exit to the left passing the …