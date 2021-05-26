Special church events coming up

Broadus Baptist VBS

Set sail and chart a course to Vacation Bible School at Broadus Baptist Church for “Big Fish Bay… Hooked on God's Mercy” which will be held June 6-11 from 6 to 8:15 p.m.

There will be music, crafts, games and teaching for all ages, infant to adult. Supper will be served. The church is located at 59 Green Street SW in Concord.

For more information, call 704-788-4008 or Email: aqberry6@gmail.com or danalyrae@gmail.com.

Harrisburg Baptist VBS

Harrisburg Baptist Church is doing Vacation Bible School. It will be “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy” June 21-25 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

A meal will be provided each night and all ages welcome including adults. Lessons will include crafts.

