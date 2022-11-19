Spiders top 1A Carolina International

CONCORD – The Concord boys basketball team broke open a close game in the second quarter, using size and its ability to get to the free-throw line to put away Class 1A Carolina International School, 78-60, in the Spiders’ season-opener at Charles Rimer Gym.

The Class 3A Spiders were powered by Brayden Blue, who scored a game-high 22 points in the first game of his senior season.

James Smith poured in 18 points for Concord, while big men Jeremiah Howard (12 points, seven rebounds) and Justin Garland (11 points, 10 rebounds) did major damage inside.

The Comets (0-4) kept things close in the early going, getting eight first-quarter points from Rodney Fullenwider and five from Xavier Perry to end the period trailing just 20-16. But the 6-foot-3 Blue scored nine of his points in the second quarter to help the Spiders go into the locker room with a comfortable 42-30 edge.

After that, Carolina International struggled to get back in the game.

Blue added six assists, five rebounds two steals and two blocks to his totals on the night.

The Comets were paced by Davion Featherston’s 21 points, while Perry finished with 15 and Fullenwider 11.

The Spiders, who finished second to tough Central Cabarrus in the South Piedmont 3A Conference last season, take the floor again on Tuesday in a highly anticipated home game against reigning Class 2A state champion Jay M. Robinson.

Carolina International travels to Class 4A Mint Hill Independence on Monday.